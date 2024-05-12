'Kooki' Hindi feature film made in Assam to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Kooki, a Hindi feature film made in Assam, will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Kooki will be screened on May 21 at 11.30 a.m. (local time) at Palais H.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful for the opportunity to screen my debut feature film, Kooki, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues. Kooki addresses a topic that urgently demands international attention and dialogue, making its presentation at Cannes particularly significant. I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments. This opportunity is a dream come true for any filmmaker, and I am immensely thankful for the chance to bring our story to such a renowned stage.” said producer Dr. Junmoni Devi Khound.

Many known faces, including Ritisha Khound, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sarma, Ritu Shivpuri, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Bodhisatwa Sarma, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Preeti Kangkana, Ranjib Lal Borah, and many others, have acted in this film, which will be released in theatres on June 28. Bollywood singers Suniddhi Chauhan, Divya Kumar, Mohammad Faiz, and Krittika Sharma from Assam have lent their voices to three beautiful songs in the movie.

Also Read: India set to host 'Bharat Parv' at 77th Cannes Film Festival (sentinelassam.com)