Krishak parishad recalls farmer martyrs, observed "Krishak Swahid Diwas" in Guwahati

BY STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Asom Krishak Parishad, the farmers' wing of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), observed "Krishak Swahid Diwas" centrally at the Farmgate ground in Khanapara, Guwahati, today. The open meeting, attended by over five thousand farmers, featured party President and Minister Atul Bora as the chief guest. Minister Bora paid heartfelt tributes to the farmer martyrs and applauded the pivotal role played by the state's farmers in achieving self-reliance through increased production and income.

Expressing gratitude for the labour and sacrifices made by farmers, Minister Bora emphasized their significant contribution to the state's revenue growth. Over the years, Assam has witnessed a remarkable rise in productivity across agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

Underscoring the importance of Kisan Swahid Diwas, Minister Bora noted the escalating number of progressive and organised farmers in the state. He urged the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department to harness the benefits of farmer-centric schemes and actively contribute to the state's economic development.

Acknowledging the global strides taken by the agriculture sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Bora commended Assam Kisan Parishad for its efforts in advancing the agricultural sector. During the event, three progressive farmers-Babajan Bhuyan, Prasanna Rabha, and Jalin Chutia-were honoured with the Progressive Farmers Award, and a song by the Asom Krishak Parishad was released.

Dr. Kamalakanta Kalita, the party's general secretary and in-charge of the Asom Kisan Parishad, delivered the welcome address. The open meeting, presided over by Krishak Parishad President Paresh Baishya, witnessed the presence of key party members, including general secretary Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Manoj Saikia, Bhupen Roy, vice-president Kumar Deepak Das, Sunil Deka, Jyotish Das, Dr. Ranjit Deka, and finance secretary Jayanta Khound.

The event, which drew over 5,000 farmers and party members from various districts, featured traditional ceremonies such as flag hoisting and floral tributes to martyrs in the morning. Asom Krishak Parishad's initiative celebrates the resilience and dedication of Assam's farmers, marking a continued commitment to the state's agricultural development.