KVIC distributes equipment and toolkits among artisans in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant boost to village industries in Assam, Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), distributed essential equipment and toolkits to artisans under the Gramudyog Vikas Yojana. The distribution ceremony was held at the campus of Sreemanta Sankardeva University, Rupnagar, Guwahati marking a commitment to empower rural communities and align with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit & Atmanirbhar Bharat (Developed & Self-reliant India).” Addressing the participants, Manoj Kumar reiterated that in the last 10 years, the sector has witnessed a turnover surpassing Rs. 1.34 lakh crore and generating over 9.50 lakh new jobs. He said that the KVI Sector aims to save traditional industries in rural areas and improve the livelihoods of poor artisans, including Tribes, Hilly Areas, particularly SC/ST and Women. These artisans experienced a notable transition, with increased livelihoods and employment aligning with the Government’s strong dedication to the well-being of Khadi artisans to empower the masses aligning with the “Viksit & Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.”

In the year 2022-23, Khadi institutions in Assam achieved remarkable growth, with production of Rs.15.36 Crore and sales of Rs. 20.17 Crs by providing employment to 10,010 artisans. Adding that margin money distribution worth Rs.53.15 Crore to 2001 beneficiaries under PMEGP created 16,008 employment opportunities in Assam till date in this financial year. He also inaugurated several training courses like the Beautician Course which will be participated in by 52 Students, the Agarbatti Course which has 38 Students, the Computer Course with 50 Students and the Bee-Keeping Course, where 12 Students are participating.

