Guwahati

Lakshman Prasad Acharya to take oath as Governor of Assam

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court will administer the oath of office to Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor-designate Assam as the Governor of Assam on Tuesday, at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.