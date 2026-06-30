Launch of ‘U-V Resolve’ ADR Centre in Guwahati”

Guwahati, June 28:

A new chapter has begun in Assam and the North-East for the settlement of legal disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). As courts across the country continue to struggle under the burden of millions of pending cases, this initiative is expected to provide significant relief to citizens and businesses seeking faster justice.

A new ADR facility named “U-V Resolve” has been established in Guwahati with the objective of resolving disputes through arbitration, mediation, and conciliation outside the traditional court system. The centre was inaugurated at a ceremony held at Central Mall, Christian Basti, Guwahati.

The inauguration was performed by Hon’ble Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The organisers stated that this is the first institution of its kind in the North-East and that it will offer a modern and effective alternative to conventional litigation.

According to the founders, the centre aims to create a system parallel to the formal judicial process, where disputes can be resolved within a fixed time frame. Unlike traditional court proceedings, which often take years, ADR mechanisms focus on achieving mutually acceptable solutions more quickly and efficiently.

The centre will provide facilities for:

* Arbitration

* Mediation

* Conciliation

* Other ADR processes

Legal experts associated with the centre explained that prolonged litigation often consumes substantial time and resources, whereas ADR offers a more practical and time-bound method of dispute resolution.

Benefits of Arbitration

The report highlights that:

* Parties may voluntarily choose an arbitrator (neutral decision-maker).

* Court procedures are generally avoided, reducing delay and expense.

* Proceedings are confidential, protecting business and personal relationships.

* Because settlements are based on mutual agreement, relationships are less likely to be damaged.

* Contrary to a common misconception, settlements reached through arbitration are legally enforceable.

* An arbitral award is legally recognized and can have the same binding effect as a court decree.

* The ADR system can significantly reduce the burden on courts while providing speedy justice.