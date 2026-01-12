Lawyers protest High Court relocation even as new judicial complex foundation laid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) continued its protest on Sunday against the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court (GHC), even as the foundation stone of the Integrated Judicial Court Complex was laid at Rangmahal in North Guwahati. The association observed a peaceful hunger strike to register its opposition to the construction of the new complex and the shifting of the existing court.

Members of the GHCBA sat on hunger strike at the association’s permanent premises from 10 am to 4 pm, maintaining that the relocation decision had been taken without adequate consultation and undermined the interests of the legal fraternity.

Parallelly, the Lawyers Association, Guwahati also staged a hunger strike to protest against multiple relocation proposals, including the shifting of the Gauhati High Court, the Chief Judicial Magistrate court to its current temporary site, and the plan to move its riverside office building as part of a riverfront beautification initiative. Members of the association observed the strike in front of their office from 10 am to 2 pm, reiterating their firm opposition to the move.

The protest actions witnessed participation and support from the Advocate Association Guwahati, Guwahati Toroni Santha, the Stand Vendor Association and several other organizations, reflecting broader concern over the proposed changes affecting long-established legal institutions in the city.

