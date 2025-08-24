Lawyers Protest Temporary Shift of CJM Court to GAD Building near Cotton University

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The fraternity of advocates staged a protest in front of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kamrup (M) district, against the order to shift the CJM Court to a new location at the GAD Building near Cotton University. The lawyers said that they were not against permanent shifting of the courts to complexes with all facilities. They, however, oppose any temporary shifting to buildings without all facilities. The advocates will stage protest on August 24 also.

According to the order, the CJM Court will function from the new premises with effect from August 26, 2025.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Lawyers Protest Move to Shift Gauhati HC to North Guwahati

Also Watch: