Laying of gas pipeline underway in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The laying of gas pipelines is currently underway in some areas, like Geetanagar, Narangi, Beltola, Hatigaon, VIP Road, etc., in Guwahati. Registration for gas connections is also going on simultaneously.

According to official sources, Purba Bharati Gas Private Ltd. (PBGPL) is laying the pipes. According to PBGPL sources, they are set to complete the preliminary phase of laying pipes by this year, and hence they have already started the registration process. The fees for registration vary for domestic and commercial connections.

"The trial run of the pipeline will be done in two phases: a preliminary phase and the final phase. There will be different tariff-based schemes for consumers," one of the PBGPL sources said, adding, "We are conducting the tests for the safety of consumers. We appeal to the public to bear with us for the inconvenience they are facing due to the ongoing laying of gas pipelines."

