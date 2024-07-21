Leopard attack leaves woman injured in Kalapahar area of Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 45-year-old woman, Dipali Das, sustained critical injuries in a leopard attack late Friday night in the Kalapahar area of Guwahati. Das was attacked by the leopard after stepping outside to use the bathroom around midnight. She sustained severe injuries to her face and neck but is expected to survive.

Das was immediately transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where she is currently receiving treatment.

