LGBIA to start automated Assamese announcements within ten days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) International Airport authorities have announced that automated public announcements in Assamese will be introduced within the next 10 days, responding to concerns raised by three retired senior officers from Assam over the absence of the regional language in airport communications.

The development was shared by retired IPS officer Kuladhar Saikia through a post on X, in which he stated that airport authorities had informed them via email that the Assamese announcement system would become operational across the airport terminals within the stipulated timeframe.

“Airport authorities informed us yesterday through an email that automated Assamese announcements will be operational in the next 10 days at Guwahati airport terminals,” Saikia wrote.

The decision followed a joint representation submitted on June 26 by Saikia, retired IPS officer Jyotirmoy Chakrabarty and retired Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Mukul Chandra Gogoi to the Chief Airport Officer of LGBI International Airport.

In their letter, the three retired officers had expressed concern that public announcements at Terminal 2 were being made only in English and Hindi, despite the Ministry of Civil Aviation encouraging airports to include regional languages in passenger announcements. They had argued that Assamese, being the principal regional language of the state and widely understood across much of the Northeast, should form an integral part of airport announcements, particularly to ensure effective communication with passengers.

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