LIC Eastern Zonal Office celebrates 77th Republic Day

GUWAHATI: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Eastern Zonal Office celebrated 77th Republic Day at its Zonal Office.

J.S.Tolia Zonal Head, Eastern Zone opened his speech by paying tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers and freedom fighters who brought Independence for India and then into a Ganatantra (Republic). He emphasized that the nation's 77th year as a Republic is a moment to reflect on our democratic strength. He also highlighted the Vision for 2047: "Viksit Bharat" reaffirmed the commitment to the 2047 Vision, aiming for India to become a "Great Nation" by its 100th year of independence.

Further, he said that LIC is currently in its 70th year (approaching its Platinum Jubilee since nationalization in 1956). Despite decades of private competition, LIC maintains a dominant market share, proving its "prime position" and public trust.

As the first month of the final financial quarter (Q4) closes, Tolia urged the workforce to maximize output. To remain competitive, the organization will prioritize Technology, Governance, and Customer Behavior.

Tolia concluded by encouraging all employees to view their daily professional efficiency not just as a job, but as a direct contribution to the strength of a developed India.

On this occasion, S K De, Regional Manager and other Regional Managers were also present, a press release stated.

Also Read: The Trust Factor: Why Buyers Gravitate Toward Used Honda and Second Hand Hyundai Cars