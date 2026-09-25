Lions Haat Bazaar 4.0 to Support 1,000 Underprivileged Families in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lions District 322G will organise "Lions Haat Bazaar 4.0" at the K C Das Commerce College compound in Guwahati on September 27.

The initiative, aimed at bringing community service closer to people, will be held under the chairmanship of Lion Kamal Agarwal (Garg) and inaugurated by MLA Vijayji Gupta. More than 20 Lions Clubs from Guwahati Town will participate in the event.

As part of the initiative, more than 1,000 underprivileged families will receive access to essential items, including clothes, utensils, toys, household articles and other useful commodities.

According to the organisers, needy people have been provided free coupons, which will allow them to select and procure items of their choice at the Haat Bazaar. Entry to the event will be restricted to people carrying the coupons.

The initiative reflects the vision of District Governor Lion Manoj Bhajanka to expand the service project and bring it to the heart of the city so that underprivileged families living in and around the area can benefit directly.

The organisers said the participation of more than 20 Lions Clubs would make the event a platform for community service and support for underprivileged families.

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