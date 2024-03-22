Local holiday declared on March 26 on account of Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival in Kamrup (M)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government declared a local holiday on March 26, 2024, within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (M) district on account of the Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival. According to a notification issued by the GAD (General Administration Department), all government offices and educational institutions within the Kamrup (M) district will remain closed on March 26. All financial institutions within Kamrup (M) district, under the NI Act, will also remain closed on account of this holiday. The state government has already declared March 25 a state holiday on account of Holi.

Also Read: Best Holi Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family On The Festival Of Colours