Lohit Chandra Sarmah Remembered

Guwahati: The residents of Syndicate Orchid Apartment, Hengrabari, mourned the loss of Lohit Chandra Sarmah, a highly cultured and refined individual who passed away on August 21.

“He was the live wire of our apartment society,” said a neighbour, recalling Sarmah’s vibrant personality. “His demise has left a void that can never be filled.”

Sarmah was a talented columnist who wrote extensively on various topics and translated famous works from Bengali and Hindi to Assamese. His articles were widely published and appreciated.

Born in Biswanath Chariali, Sarmah came from an educated family and excelled academically, securing his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics from Assam Engineering College, Jalukbari in 1971.

“He was an uncompromisingly honest man who held several significant posts in Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) before retiring as Additional Chief Engineer in 2005,” said a colleague, praising Sarmah’s integrity and expertise.

He is survived by his wife, Renu Goswami, a renowned vocal singer, and two brilliant daughters.

“We are privileged to have had him as our neighbour,” said the Syndicate Orchid Apartment society, offering prayers for the departed soul.”

