Lok Kalyan Divas to be observed today on the occasion of death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi

Guwahati: Lok Kalyan Divas will be observed on the occasion of the death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi to express our gratitude to him. This year is the 74th death anniversary.

On this day, Lok Sewa Puraskar is also awarded to acknowledge and recognize the extraordinary, exemplary work of non-gazette employees (except teachers) in two categories: district level and state level. The award includes a one-year extension of service, a cash reward of Rs. 25,000 each through DBT, and one certificate.

The state-level awardees for 2024 are: Senior Assistant Monuj Kr. Deuri; UDA Sujit Dey; Assistant section officers Koilash Gogoi, Antara Talukdar, Hiren Deka, Pranab Lahkar, and Arupjyoti Nath; Jr. Administrative Assistant Niranjan Sharma; UDA-cum-Accountant Md. Makibar Rahman; MTS Adhik Lal Yadav. The district-level Lok Sewa Awards, 2024, will be distributed to 37 awardees, as stated in a press release.

Also Read: Lok Kalyan Divas observed in Sivasagar (sentinelassam.com)