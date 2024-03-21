Lok Sabha election: Control room set up for Kamrup (M) district administration

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (M) district administration set up a control room and launched a toll-free number (1950) today for the Lok Sabha election.

The control is for lodging complaints against those who violate the election code of conduct. And through the toll-free number, any individual can lodge a complaint regarding the Lok Sabha election.

The people can dial 0361-4084975 for any information regarding the election rules. The district administration also said that to dispose of any complaints regarding violations of the poll code of conduct, any individual can visit the c-vigil app and upload photos and videos. It further said that political parties and candidates can get poll-related details from the app, Subidha, launched by the government of India. They can obtain permissions for their rallies and other activities through this app.

Also Read: Election Commission of India notifies essential service staff eligible for postal ballots