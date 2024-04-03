Lok Sabha elections: Schedule for postal ballot voting process announced in Kamrup Metro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has finalized and announced the schedule for the postal ballot voting process for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 for the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The Form 12D will be issued on or before April 8, 2024, for the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District. The last date for the submission of Form 12D at the Postal Voting Centre, DC office, Kamrup Metropolitan, is April 17 until 5 p.m. The casting of the votes will take place at the Postal Voting Centre, DC Office, Kamrup (Metropolitan) Election District from May 1 to 3 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these days.

