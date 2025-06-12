Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain accuses Dispur of abandoning Assam Accord

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain launched a scathing attack on the Assam government on Wednesday, accusing Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of systematically undermining the historic Assam Accord and rendering the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process meaningless.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Hussain alleged that the state government has deliberately sidelined the 1985 Assam Accord, a landmark agreement that forms the basis of Assam's identity and citizenship framework. The accord, signed after years of anti-foreigner agitation, set March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for determining citizenship in the state.

Hussain said that the Chief Minister's consistent criticism of the NRC contradicts the Union Home Ministry's position, which officially recognises the register prepared under Assam Accord. This shows a clear conflict between the state and the Centre, indicating a breakdown in policy coordination.

Hussain further accused the administration of using divisive issues like the "foreigner question" to deflect attention from governance failures and unfulfilled promises.

He also drew attention to Assam's worsening financial situation, revealing that the state is now burdened with a debt of Rs 1.52 lakh crore. "This is a complete U-turn from the Chief Minister's earlier stance against borrowing," Hussain noted.

