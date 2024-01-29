Lok Sabha poll: Activities gaining heat in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Electioneering is gaining heat in Assam with the Lok Sabha poll drawing closer. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Not lagging behind, the BJP, AGP, and UPPL have also gained steam to speed up their respective organizational activities in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP-AGP had the BPF as their ally. In the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, UPPL has aligned with the AGP and the BJP. The AGP and the BJP severed their ties with the BPF in the 2021 Assembly election.

According to sources, the BJP-AGP-UPPL coalition will hold two meetings, one each in Guwahati and New Delhi, in February. They will finalise their seat-sharing formula at the two meetings. The national leaders of the BJP will remain present at the meeting in New Delhi.

According to sources, as of now, the equation remains that the BJP will field candidates in 11 parliamentary seats, the AGP will field two candidates, and the UPPL one.

The BJP's national president, JP Nadda, visited the state before the Magh Bihu. He had a preliminary discussion over the Lok Sabha election with AGP president Atul Bora.