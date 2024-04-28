Lok Sabha Poll: Massive plan by BJP to retain Guwahati seat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP has planned in a massive way to make the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Guwahati, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

According to party sources, the party’s state president, Bhabesh Kalita, entrusted four ministers to render their services as campaign in-charges. The four ministers are Ajanta Neog, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Bimal Borah, and Jogen Mohan. Apart from entrusting them with the entire Guwahati parliamentary constituency, they were specially entrusted to oversee the campaign in the Guwahati Municipal Area. Pegu is in charge of 14 GMC wards, Ajanta Neog is in charge of 15 wards, Jogen Mohan is in charge of 16 wards, and Bimal Borah is in charge of 15 wards.

Bhabesh Kalita also entrusted in-charges of the ten assembly segments falling in the Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency. The assembly segments are: Goalpara West, Dudhnoi, Chamaria, Boko-Chhaygaon, Palasbari, Dispur, Dimoria, Central Guwahati, New Guwahati, and Jalukbari.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog addressed election rallies at Garigaon Idgah Maidan, the playground of Prajyotish Kalakrishti Sangha, New Colony at Jaimati Nagar in the Adabari area today. Party candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi also accompanied Neog during the campaign.

Neog appealed to the public to support Bijuli Kalita Medhi to win the poll with a huge margin. She said, “Assam and the Northeast witnessed robust development during the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is unprecedented. It is the responsibility of the people of the state to keep up the tempo of this development by ensuring the third consecutive term at the Centre for the BJP.”

