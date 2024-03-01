Madhusudan Ojah conference hall inaugurated in Pragjyotish College campus, Guwahati

Guwahati: The newly constructed Madhusudan Ojah Memorial Conference Hall was inaugurated today inside the Pragjyotish College campus, by Ambalika Ojah, the wife of the late Madhusudan Ojah, who served as a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics. The conference hall, which was constructed in a joint mode out of the generous funds provided by the Ojah family and from the college’s internal development funds, is equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems. The successful completion of the entire project materialised due to the constant endeavour of the principal of the college, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, Dr. Achyut Baishya, principal of Gauhati Medical College, said that the hall should be fully utilised for different academic discourses.

Dr. Jagadindra Raychoudhury, president of the governing body of the college, also spoke on the occasion. The event was graced by Jyotika Ojah, Utpal Ojah, and Santanu Ojah, the daughters and sons of the late Madhusudan Ojah, respectively. The entire event was coordinated by Dr. Karabi Kherkatary Boro, a faculty member in the Department of Assamese.

