Magh Bihu: Guwahati city markets abuzz with festive cheer

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With just a day left before Assam’s much-loved Bhogali (Magh) Bihu, Guwahati has slipped into a festive shopping frenzy. From Khanapara to Ganeshguri and along the bustling footpaths near major commercial hubs, the city is witnessing vibrant scenes of seasonal trade, offering everything from traditional pitha to rice varieties and ready-made Bhela Ghars.

Khanapara, in particular, has taken on a festive vibe, emerging as a hotspot for Bihu shopping. Stalls lined with liquid gur, seera, doi, sunga pitha, bora saul, black rice, jaggery and coconuts are drawing large crowds. For city dwellers pressed for time, these pop-up stalls have become a convenient option to pick up Bihu essentials without the need to travel far or prepare everything at home.

“This is the time when we can buy everything in one place,” said a resident of Dispur. “Earlier, we used to prepare many items at home, but with busy schedules, these stalls are a blessing.”

For vendors arriving from different parts of Assam, the Bhogali Bihu season brings a crucial boost to their livelihoods. Many traders say this period marks the peak of their annual business.

“Bhogali Bihu is our best season. We wait for this time all year,” said Anupam Baruah, a vendor selling bora saul and sunga pitha. “The demand is very high, and people want traditional items for Uruka night.”

Markets across the city are also witnessing brisk sales of ready-made Mejis and Bhela Ghars, catering especially to residents of apartment complexes and densely populated localities. Prices range from Rs 500 for a Meji to Rs 4,500 for a fully made Bhelaghar, depending on size and material.

“I live in an apartment, so it’s not possible to build a Bhelaghar ourselves,” said Mitali Saikia, a resident of Zoo Road. “Buying a ready-made one makes it easier to keep the tradition alive.”

Meanwhile, the prices of essential Bihu items have also been largely standardized across markets. Poka mithoi is selling at around Rs 60 per packet; pitha ranges between Rs 60 and Rs 100; black rice costs Rs 160 per kg; bora dhanor sira is priced between Rs 150 and Rs 170 per kg; mahor dali between Rs 180 and Rs 200 per kg; sunga pitha ranges from Rs 140 to Rs 260; jaggery is priced up to Rs 150; and coconuts cost between Rs 200 and Rs 250.

As Guwahati gears up for Uruka night and the dawn of Magh Bihu, the city’s markets reflect a perfect blend of tradition and modern convenience, ensuring that the spirit of Bhogali Bihu remains alive even amid concrete buildings and busy urban lives.

