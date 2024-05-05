‘Mahapurush Madhavdevar Jeevan Beeksha’ by Nripen Phukan released at Guwahati Press Club

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A book on the life, works, and ideology of spiritual icon Mahapurush Shri Shri Madhavdev was ceremonially released at the Guwahati Press Club on Saturday in the presence of a galaxy of prominent personalities from the state. The book, titled ‘Mahapurush Madhavdevar Jeevan Beeksha’, authored by Nripen Phukan, an eminent writer from the Lakhimpur district, was formally released by Axam Xahitya Xabha president Padma Shri Dr. Suryakanta Bhuyan.

The ceremonial programme organized on this occasion commenced with Axam Xahitya Xabha, former viceresident of M Mrinalini Devi, and was moderated by Pankaj Sabhapandit, the president of the Lakhimpur district unit of Kabi Sanmilan. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hazarika shed light on the tremendous contributions of Mahapurush Sankardev and Madhavdev to the Assamese community and in integrating the state with the ‘greater Indian ideology’.

Asom Sanskritik Mahasabha president Pabitra Kumar Sarmah, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah, and Nalbari district unit president of Asom Sanskritik Mahasabha Umesh Barman attended the event as distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the writer of the book, Nripen Phukan, who is a lifetime member of Axam Xahitya Xabha, said that he had written the 193-page book targeting the upcoming generations and that the book is the outcome of his yearlong endeavour. He added that the aspiring researchers would find resources in the book for their research on Mahapurush Madhavdev. The image of the painting of Madhavdev, drawn by Jorhat-based artiste Rintu Kharghoriya, is incorporated on the cover page of the book.

