Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Guwahati Marks 2625th Birth Anniversary With Procession and Rituals

The 2625th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira — observed as Mahavir Jayanti — was celebrated with devotion and community participation across several parts of Guwahati on Monday, with day-long events bringing together members of the Jain community.

The celebrations began with a grand procession starting from the Digambar Jain Temple, which passed through key roads in the city before concluding at Shri Mahavir Dharmasthal.

At the venue, special rituals including Shanti Dhara and a mass aarti were performed, with Pandit Saurabh Shastri conducting the religious ceremonies.

A Prabhat Pheri was also held as part of the morning festivities, followed by cultural performances during the course of the day.

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