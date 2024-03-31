Man arrested for ‘extorting’ his wife by Guwahati Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly extorted huge amounts of money from his wife. He was identified as Riku Ali Khan and was nabbed from Nazira in the Sivasagar district. The woman mentioned the man as her husband and alleged that he had married her forcefully. She also alleged that he had extorted huge amounts of money last year and that he had leaked photos and videos of their intimate moments on social media. She also alleged that he had engaged in extramarital affairs with several women and physically tortured her. A case was filed by her at the Dispur Police Station in this regard.

