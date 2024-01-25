Man arrested with 3 kg gold at Kamakhya station in Guwahati

Guwahati: During a check carried out at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, the Government Railway Police (GRP) was able to recover a huge consignment of gold bullion.
The Government Railway Police team carried out the operation on Train No. 12505 down the North East Express at the Kamkhya Railway Station. A total of 18 suspected gold bullion pieces were recovered from one person named Akshay Rajendra Babar. The total weight has been estimated to be around 3 kg. He is said to be a resident of Tasgaon under the Tasgoan MDG Police Station in the Sangli district of Maharastra. The government railway police have initiated necessary legal action in connection with the recovery.
