Man arrested with stolen water pipes and burglary tools in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Geetanagar Police Station apprehended a suspected thief after recovering stolen steel water pipes and burglary tools from his possession during an operation in the city.

The accused was identified as Anowar Ali, a resident of Bhaskarnagar. Police intercepted him and recovered the stolen pipes along with a hexa blade and a screwdriver, which were believed to have been used in carrying out the theft.

