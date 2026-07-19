Man Poses Digital Payment, Cheats Guwahati Shopkeeper of Rs 6,000

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman has alleged that a man cheated her of Rs 6,000 by pretending to make a digital payment at her shop in Rupnagar.

According to reports, the accused claimed to have transferred the amount through a QR code before leaving the shop without making the actual payment.

The victim, Gayatri Shil, who runs a shop near Rupnagar LP School, later found that the money had not been credited to her account.

Shil lodged an FIR at Bhangagarh Police Station, and police are expected to investigate the alleged fraud.

Also Read: Escalating cyberthreats in digital finance