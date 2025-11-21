Mandatory TET: Teachers body to hold protest on Nov 24 at New Delhi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Demanding the withdrawal of the mandatory Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) requirement and the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), primary teachers from across the country will stage a massive protest at New Delhi on November 24.

All India Primary Teachers’ Federation Working President Ratul Chandra Goswami said that following Supreme Court’s September 1, 2025 verdict—delivered in connection with a case involving a minority school—which declared TET compulsory for all teachers, widespread concern has arisen among educators nationwide.

Goswami further stated that teachers argue the ruling has indirectly rendered the recruitment process of many already-appointed teachers—who were engaged under earlier policies—invalid, and may similarly jeopardize the validity of current recruitment procedures and as a result, 23 lakh primary teachers across India have expressed strong resentment and are preparing for coordinated protests.

On the issue of the pension schemes, Goswami said that even though the Union Government has recently decided to replace the National Pension System (NPS) with a modified Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)—acknowledging flaws in its earlier claims—teachers and employees consider the new system inadequate and insecure. Hence, the demand for the full restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) continues.

Goswami said that around 50,000 teachers from across the country will join the protest on November 24 at Jantar Mantar following the federation’s call. A delegation from Assam will also participate in this nationwide agitation.

