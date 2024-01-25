Marijuana worth around Rs 10 crore seized by STF in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) has achieved yet another major success in their ongoing war against narcotics and other contraband substances. During an operation carried out on Wednesday, the Special Task Force Team was able to confiscate a sizeable consignment of narcotics.

The team intercepted a truck at Beharbari under the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati on the morning of Wednesday. They discovered 4000 kg of contraband marijuana hidden under raw rubber, which is valued at around Rs 10 crore. The consignment was reportedly being moved from a neighbouring state to the north when it was intercepted by the STF.

The team was also able to apprehend two persons in connection to the incident: 46-year-old Raju Sharma, who belongs to Dunibeel under the Bihpuria police station in Lakhimpur and is currently residing in Natun Bazar under the Basistha police station in Kamrup Metropolitan, and 29-year-old Biswajit Das of Binakandi Path under the Lakhipur police station in Cachar district. The STF officials stated that the necessary legal action has been initiated regarding the matter.