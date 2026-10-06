Master Trainers Gear Up for Panchpadi Learning Method in Assam

GUWAHATI: A master trainer training programme on the Panchpadi learning method has been organised under the aegis of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, affiliated to Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan.

The training is being conducted in two phases to prepare selected principals from 10 departments under the Shishu Shiksha Samiti as master trainers. The programme aims to equip the principals with the Panchpadi learning method so that they can subsequently train teachers in their respective departments.

Mukteswar Goswami, publicity coordinator of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, said the first phase of the training was underway at Sewa Bharati Kamakhya Nagar Charitable Dharmik Trust in Sankardev Nagar, Maligaon, Guwahati. The five-day programme, being held from October 2 to 6, saw 44 principals from the Tezpur, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari and Guwahati departments taking part.

The second phase of the training will be held from October 22 to 26.

The organisers said the training would help improve academic quality in Vidya Bharati schools and facilitate more effective implementation of the Panchpadi learning method, a press release said.

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