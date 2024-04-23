Mastermind behind car theft racket arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Satgaon Police in Guwahati apprehended a notorious car thief identified as Uji Ali from Uriamghat in Golaghat district. Ali believed to be the mastermind behind a car theft racket, confessed during police interrogation to selling stolen vehicles from Guwahati to militants in Nagaland. The arrest follows intensive efforts by the police, who initiated a search based on CCTV footage. Ali’s apprehension marks a crucial development in the ongoing operation to recover a car belonging to an Ola-Uber driver from Guwahati, reported stolen on March 10, 2024.

Chamua’s police complaint led to an FIR being registered. Earlier, the Satgaon Police had arrested two accomplices, Ibrahim Ali and Ali Hussain, identified through CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Jorabat. The same footage helped in Uji Ali’s arrest, completing the trio believed to be responsible for the car theft.

Despite the arrests, authorities are yet to locate the stolen vehicle. It is suspected that the gang, with a history of stealing cars from the city, has been operating a business of selling vehicles in Nagaland.

