Mayor Mrigen Sarania inspects work done to prevent waterlogging in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania visited Ward Number 36 to inspect the cleaning of the major drain on the north side of the ward. He was accompanied by Municipal Secretary Avinash Paul, Executive Engineer Bubul Bora, and several other officials. The mayor mentioned that he is personally visiting all the sites where such action is underway to check if the work is carried out properly.

