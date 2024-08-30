Milk to Cost Rs 67 a Litre from September 1 in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Brihattar Guwahati Dugdha Byabasayee Sangstha (BGDBS) has decided to hike the milk price by Rs 3 a litre from September 1, 2024.

Addressing the media, BGDBS office-bearers said that at present, the wholesale price of milk is Rs 61.40 per litre. With this hike, each litre of milk will cost one Rs 67 a litre in retail and Rs 64.40 a litre in wholesale. BGDBS, in the press meet, requested support from the buyers and sellers (hotels, stores, etc.), saying, “Many sellers demand more than the original price. But now, none of the sellers can demand more than Rs 67. This will be our rate, and everyone must buy or sell at the mentioned rate only.”

Also Read: Assam imports 35 lakh eggs and 35 lakh litres of milk daily: Official records (sentinelassam.com)