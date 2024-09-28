Minister Ashok Singhal stresses next-gen tech for contactless service delivery

GUWAHATI: In a series of detailed and comprehensive meetings on Friday, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, conducted thorough reviews of various verticals under both the Housing and Urban Affairs Department and the Irrigation Department. These discussions covered key achievements, pending initiatives and future targets, with a strong emphasis on advancing the efficiency and impact of service delivery.

The meetings were held at the Minister's office in Janata Bhawan, where Minister Singhal closely examined the operations of the Guwahati Jal Board, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and the Unified Portal of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA). The discussions highlighted ongoing efforts to improve urban water management, housing schemes for the underprivileged, and digital initiatives aimed at enhancing governance.

In a separate session with the Irrigation Department, the Minister underscored the importance of adopting next-generation technological interventions to ensure contactless and efficient service delivery to the beneficiaries.

Recognizing the growing need for digital transformation, Minister Singhal directed officials to upgrade the Unified Portal of DoHUA and the INO Application of the Irrigation Department to state-of-the-art standards. These upgrades are expected to streamline operations and enhance accessibility for the public.

The review meetings were attended by key officials, including Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner and Secretary, DoHUA; Virendra Mittal, Commissioner and Secretary, Irrigation; Pabitra Ram Khound, Secretary, DoHUA & Irrigation; along with other top officials from both departments.

