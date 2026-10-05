Minister Kaushik Rai reviews Proposals under Viksit Assam Initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai chaired a meeting with senior officials to review and finalise proposals to be submitted under the “Viksit Assam” initiative.

The meeting focused on identifying and prioritising projects aimed at accelerating urban development, strengthening civic infrastructure and improving the quality of life across the State. Rai directed officials to prepare coordinated, outcome-oriented proposals with clear priorities and implementation strategies. Proposals were being compiled by various wings, including the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Urban Infrastructure Company Limited, Town and Country Planning, Technical Cell of the department, Guwahati Jal Board, AMRUT and Guwahati Smart City Limited.

The minister stressed that the proposals should focus on transformative projects that could contribute significantly to the vision of a developed Assam.

Commissioner and Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs Kavitha Padmanabhan, Guwahati Smart City Limited Managing Director Dr S Lakshmanan, Guwahati Jal Board Managing Director Rohan Kumar Jha and senior officials from the concerned agencies attended the meeting.

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