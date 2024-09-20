Minister of State for Education and Development Dr Sukanta Majumdar to visit Northeast

GUWAHATI: The Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeast Region, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, will embark on his visit to Assam, Guwahati, on September 19 and September 20, after assuming the office of Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeast Region.

Dr. Majumdar will attend a programme at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, where he will inaugurate the Central Animal Facility (CAF) and the In-vitro Drug Testing Facility, both sponsored by NEC and MDoNER under STINER. He will also conduct a review meeting with Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Guwahati.

