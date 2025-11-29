Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass chairs meeting to review MGNREGA implementation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjit Kumar Dass, chaired the State Employment Guarantee Council meeting under MGNREGA at the Commissionerate conference hall in Guwahati on Friday. The council reviewed the progress of the scheme and approved the Annual Report for the 2024–25 financial year. Officials evaluated the implementation of decisions from the previous council meeting held on August 28, 2024 and discussed strategies to ensure rural households receive 100 days of employment per year.

Also Read: Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass distributes cheques at Dhubri District Library Auditorium