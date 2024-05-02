Minor alleges sexual assault at rehabilitation centre in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An incident of physical and sexual assault on a minor came to light after the victim was able to escape from a rehabilitation centre in the city.

The incident took place in a rehabilitation centre located in the Panjabari locality of Guwahati. Marks of physical abuse were clearly visible on the fingers of the victim, while she mentioned that she was subjected to physical, mental, and sexual abuse at the centre. The victim escaped from the institution at her first chance and has been missing since. The All Women Police Station at Pan Bazar has initiated an investigation into the matter and is on a search for the victim.

