Assam: Monthly crime review meeting held at Assam Police Headquarters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The monthly review meeting of the crime scenario of the state was organized at the Assam Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

DGP GP Singh took to social media and mentioned, “The monthly state crime review of Assam was held in hybrid mode on May 22, 2024, at Assam Police Headquarters. Through sustained effort, for 2024 (till April 30th), we’ve been able to increase charge sheet percentage to 58.92% and conviction to 20.73%. The crime rate for 2024 stands at 133.45 per lakh population. We remain committed to improving further.”

The Monthly Crime, Law & Order, and Traffic Review of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate was organised at the Assam Police Headquarters on May 23 as well.

Meanwhile, the crime rate under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate maintained a declining trend from 2019 to 2023.

According to data from the Police Commissionerate, the crime rates in Guwahati (per lakh population) were 20.61 percent in 2019, 17.62 percent in 2020, 20.63 percent (an increase) in 2021, 10.22 percent in 2022, and 9.36 percent in 2023.

In sync with the crime, the average number of cases per investigation officer also dipped: 92.02 in 2019, 78.05 in 2020, 111.53 in 2021, 47.78 in 2022, and 35.21 in 2023.

The police stations under the Police Commissionerate registered 10,227 cases in 2022, with a 31.67 percent charge sheet and a conviction rate of 21.65 percent. In 2023, the number of cases registered fell to 9,367, with the issuance of charge sheets at 19.29 percent and the conviction rate at 24.85 percent.

In 2023, three of the 627 cases registered for alleged crimes against women in Guwahati were convicted, and 265 were acquitted.

In cybercrimes, the police stations under the Commissionerate registered 175 cases against 252 accused, leading to the arrest of 87 in 2023. The police issued charge sheets in 30 cases during the year.

In cases related to property offences, the police stations under the Commissionerate registered 3,728 cases against 3,743 accused, leading to the arrest of 1,627 in 2023. The police issued charge sheets in 1,339 cases during the year.

In POCSO cases in 2023, the conviction rate is as high as 48.43 percent.

Also Read: Assam Police arrested 14 in major cyber crime network from Morigaon and Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)