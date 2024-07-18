Muslim population in Assam: Bone of contention between CM & Gaurav

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A showdown between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi seems to be brewing up on the Muslim population in Assam.

At a press conference in Jharkhand today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The demographic change in Assam isn't a political issue for me. It, however, is essentially a question of our existence in our own state. Assam had just 14 percent Muslims in 1951, but the percentage of Muslims in the state is around 40 percent now. Several districts in Assam are Muslim-dominated now. This is a question of existence for us."

In his reaction to the Chief Minister's statement, the Congress' Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, wrote on his social media handle, "Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to be suffering from amnesia in Ranchi. Only two months ago, he was seen dancing and singing in minority-dominated areas of Assam. Clearly, it was not a matter of life and death when he wanted votes for the BJP."

