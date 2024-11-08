Mysterious death on railway tracks, body found lying in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A discovery was made on Wednesday morning in the Bamunimaidan area, where a body was found lying on the railway tracks. The deceased, identified as Nitul Nath, a photographer by profession, had visible injury marks on his neck, sparking speculation of a possible accident or foul play. According to eyewitnesses, local residents alerted the railway police after stumbling upon the body. Authorities immediately rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

