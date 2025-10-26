Mystery shrouds death of woman in Guwahati; body found wrapped in mattress

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The body of an unidentified woman wrapped in a mattress was found inside a rented house at Lakhimi Nagar in the Hatigaon area last night. Rs 1.47 lakh, 68 gm of drugs and several empty containers of drugs were lying in the room. The police arrested the accused, Nayan Das, alias Rohan Kashyap, alias Prince Hunter, in that connection today.

According to a police source, Nayan Das and a woman from Boko were staying in the house on rent. Around a week ago, the woman of Boko went home. Since then, Nayan Das had also not been staying in the rented house. He came back to the house on Thursday. He went out of the house on Friday. Around 7.30 pm on Friday, the woman, who had left for Boko, came to the rented house and found the body of the woman. The police suspect it to be a triangular love affair. Nayan Das hails from Bhetapara, where his wife and a daughter have been staying.

