N. F. Railway GM interacts with passengers of Vande Bharat Express

GUWAHATI: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N. F. Railway, conducted a thorough onboard inspection of the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express today.

While travelling onboard the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, GM/NFR interacted with the passengers and took their valuable feedback regarding passenger convenience and other related services. He also noted their suggestions to further improve the available services.

The GM discussed with the passengers the problems normally faced by them during the train journey and also took feedback about the cleanliness inside the coaches and toilets regarding the behaviour of the service providers. Several passengers mentioned that there has been a visible change in the experience of travelling by train over the years. Passenger amenities have also improved significantly, including cleanliness inside trains, toilets, AC, etc. Shrivastava further added that he would like every passenger to have a good experience during their travel.

The general manager especially inquired from the passengers about the quality and quantity of on-board catering services on the Vande Bharat Express. He thanked passengers for sharing their feedback and assured them about Indian Railway's commitment to providing passenger-friendly menus with better services.

The general manager also conducted footplate inspections on the Vande Bharat Express during his journey from Guwahati to New Bongaigaon to check the alertness of the crew during the running of the semi-high-speed train. During the inspection, he noted all the safety precautions that were being followed by them. He also advised them to remain alert during the journey. He inspected toilets, checked the cooling system in all coaches, and also instructed the staff to ensure proper pest control measures inside coaches, a press release said.

