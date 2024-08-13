Nagarik Samabay Bank Ltd. to organize All Assam essay competition for students

Guwahati: Nagarik Samabay Bank Ltd. will organize an All Assam basis essay competition for students. The competition is divided into two groups: Group A for students of classes IX to XI and Group B for students of classes XII to postgraduate levels.

The topics for the essays are: Group A: “Role of Cooperative Banks in the Economic Self-reliance of India,” and Group B: “Importance of Cooperative Movement in Developing a Weak Economy.”

The essays should be written in English or Assamese, with a word limit of 1000 words.

The last date for submission is October 15. Essays should be sent to the Head Office of Nagarik Samabay Bank Ltd. at Ascard Bank Building, Ashram Road, Ulubari, Guwahati, stated a press release.

