Namami Bharatam to Mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram

Guwahati, September 23:

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the iconic patriotic song closely associated with India’s freedom movement, Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, will organise a special commemorative programme under the banner of ‘Namami Bharatam’ on September 25.

The programme, organised by Vidya Bharati across the country, aims to create a world record with Vande Mataram being sung simultaneously at 25,000 schools across India at 11 am on Friday.

Across the North-East, around 1,500 Vidya Bharati schools, involving more than three lakh students, Acharyas, Acharyas and other participants, will join the simultaneous rendition of Vande Mataram at 11 am.

In Assam, the central programme will be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, at 11 am on September 25. The programme will continue for about an hour, beginning at 10.30 am.

Addressing a press conference at the Shantanu Raghunath Shende Hall of Assam Prakashan Bharati at Zoo Road, Guwahati, on Wednesday, Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra Secretary Dr Jagadindra Raychoudhury said preparations for the programme had been completed.

He informed that General Upendra Dwivedi, former Chief of the Indian Army, will attend the programme as the chief guest.

Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra Organisation Secretary Dr Paban Tiwari, Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam President Kulendra Kumar Bhagawati, and Namami Bharatam Convenor Gaurav Kalita were also present at the press conference.

Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam Publicity Coordinator Mukuteswar Goswami said the Namami Bharatam programme would be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium from 10.30 am to 11.30 am on September 25, with the simultaneous rendition of Vande Mataram scheduled for 11 am.

The nationwide initiative seeks to pay tribute to the enduring spirit of patriotism associated with Vande Mataram and commemorate its 150-year journey.