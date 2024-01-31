National Health Mission Assam Conducts Swasthya Manthan-11

Guwahati: The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, organized Swasthya Manthan-11, a review-cum-orientation workshop, on January 30, 2024, at the Assam Water Centre, Guwahati. Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director, NHM, Assam, Shri Pankaj Chamuah, ACS, OSD, NHM, Assam, Dr. Kareng Rongpipi, In-Charge, DHS, Zonal Administrative Officers, State Programme Officials, and District Health Teams, along with officials from partner organizations were present in the meeting.

The one-day review-cum-workshop was held with participants from all the districts, led by the Joint Director of Health Services. MDR and CDR Nodal Officers, District Programme Managers, District Quality Consultants, District Family Planning Coordinators, Hospital Administrators, and other concerned district officials were present in the meeting. A district-wise review was held on the health performance of each district, especially focusing on family planning, quality assurance, and maternal and child health, and accordingly, discussions were held on how to improve the health status of the people in the state.

In the meeting, facility-wise gap identification and, in accordance with that, a facility-wise improvement plan were presented and discussed in detail. In the review meeting, the best-performing districts-Charaideo, Dhubri, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Kamrup, and Dibrugarh-were felicitated for various activities under the Family Planning Division, and NQAS-certified facilities were also awarded. The best-performing MPWs of every district, along with the best performers from the state, district, and development partners, were also felicitated by Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director, NHM, Assam.

It may be noted that Swasthya Manthan-1 was held on June 8, 2022; Swasthya Manthan-2 was held on August 2, 2022; Swasthya Manthan-3 was held on September 27, 2022; Swasthya Manthan-4 was held on October 31, 2022; Swasthya Manthan-5 was held on December 28, 2022; Swasthya Manthan-6 was held on March 4, 2023; Swasthya Manthan-7 was held on April 26, 2023; Swasthya Manthan-8 was held on June 3, 2023; Swasthya Manthan-9 was held on September 29, 2023; and Swasthya Manthan-10 was held on November 29, 2023, under the initiative of the Mission Director, National Health Mission Assam.