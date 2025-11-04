National Health Mission (NHM) workers launch three-day protest demanding equal pay, job security

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: National Health Mission (NHM) workers across Assam staged statewide sit-in protests on Monday demanding the implementation of equal pay, permanent employment, and social security benefits at par with regular state government employees. The demonstrations were organized under the joint call of the All Assam Health and Technical Welfare Association (AAHTWA) and NHM.

District-level protests were held simultaneously, with the main sit-in taking place at the NHM, Assam headquarters. The agitating workers demanded the introduction of a pay scale system for all categories of NHM employees, ensuring equal pay and equal rights in line with the recommendations of the Pay Commission and the Supreme Court verdict (Verdict No. 213 of 2013).

Protesters urged the government to extend gratuity, pension, death benefits, and service book facilities to NHM employees, citing the Assam Gazette Notification of 2021 (No: HLA.409/2020/Pt/55), which they said had been fully implemented but not enforced for contractual health workers. They also called for immediate steps to fill vacant positions in the health department, create new posts in recently established health institutions, and provide job opportunities for eligible family members of employees who die in service.

The organizations further demanded that, in cases where such appointments are not possible, the full salary of the deceased employee should be provided to the family until the employee’s notional retirement age of 60. They also sought the extension of social security benefits such as the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) or Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) for all NHM workers.

In a statement, the association announced that the sit-in protest would continue until November 5 due to the Assam government’s failure to respond positively to their demands. The movement, as per the organization’s previously declared schedule, will continue until November 12 if the government does not take immediate action to address the grievances of the health workers.

