National Pharmacy Week 2026 Begins in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) will organise the Assam State-Level Celebration of World Pharmacists Day and National Pharmacy Week 2026 on November 14 at Assam Don Bosco University in Guwahati. The theme for this year's celebration is "Swasth Bharat: Combating Antimicrobial Resistance."

In a statement, Sudhir Chandra Saha, state convenor of the organising committee stated that the programme aims to highlight the vital role of pharmacists in strengthening India's healthcare system and create greater public awareness about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which has emerged as one of the most significant public health challenges worldwide.

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