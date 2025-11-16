National Science Centre, Guwahati inaugurates New Kids’ Play Zone

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Science Centre, Guwahati, inaugurated a new outdoor facility, the Kids’ Play Zone, on November 14. Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Member of Parliament from the Guwahati constituency, opened the facility as the Chief Guest.

The play zone featured two sections, one for toddlers up to eight years and another for children up to fourteen, designed to support holistic growth through active and engaging play. The facility promoted physical fitness, coordination, creativity, and problem-solving, while encouraging social interaction and emotional well-being.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Director Sujay Majumdar. In her remarks, Smt Medhi stressed the importance of activity parks in urban areas and highlighted the need to nurture young minds for the nation’s future. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Asif Salim, Superintendent Engineer of NSC Guwahati. The Centre invited families and visitors to experience the new addition, which enhanced both recreational and educational opportunities.

